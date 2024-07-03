Mahindra Scorpio-N: Ventilated Seats Added At No Extra Cost - Check Details

Mahindra Scorpio-N New Features: Mahindra Scorpio-N has become the company's best-selling SUV, generating the highest volume. However, it was missing some features. To address this, Mahindra has added new features to the Scorpio-N. The top-end Z8L variant now gets an auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, a wireless charger with a cooling function, and a high-gloss finish for the center console.

The newly launched Z8 Select and Z8 trims also receive an update with the addition of a wireless charger and a high-gloss finish for the center console. Interestingly, the addition of these new features comes at no extra cost, and prices for these variants remain unchanged, starting at Rs 17.10 lakh, Rs 18.74 lakh, and Rs 20.37 lakh for the Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8 L variants, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Engine Options

Currently, the SUV comes with two engine options: a 200bhp, 2.0L turbo petrol and a 172bhp, 2.2L turbo diesel unit, both mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. With the diesel engine, there are options for both 2WD and 4WD drivetrains.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Sales

It has been on sale for over two years. The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic are generating significant sales volume for the company. Mahindra sold 1,41,462 units of both models combined in the financial year 2024, accounting for an 84% growth compared to FY23. Additionally, Mahindra confirmed that it sold 28,500 units of the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic in the first two months of the ongoing financial year.

Rivals & Price

The Mahindra Scorpio-N competes with the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Alcazar and also serves as an alternative to the off-road-capable Mahindra XUV700. It is priced between Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) and is available in four broad variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, and Z8. The Scorpio-N offers both 6 and 7-seater configurations.