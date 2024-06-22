Best-Selling 7-Seater Car - Maruti Ertiga: India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, sells the highest number of cars every month, every year. Ertiga is one of its models that generates significant volume for the company. It is also the best-selling 7-seater car available in the market, with 13,893 units sold last month (May 2024). Let's take a closer look at the Maruti Ertiga's price, features, and specifications."

Price, Variants & Color Options

The Maruti Ertiga is available at a starting price of Rs 8.69 lakh and the top variant commands Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in four broad trims — LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ — offering seven monotone colors to choose from: Pearl Midnight Black, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Magma Grey, Dignity Brown, Pearl Metallic Auburn Red, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, and Splendid Silver.

Engine Specifications

It is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It generates 103PS and 137Nm using petrol as fuel and delivers 88PS and 121.5 Nm on CNG. The CNG variants are available with only a 5-speed MT.

Mileage

-- Petrol MT- 20.51 kmpl

-- Petrol AT- 20.3 kmpl

-- CNG MT- 26.11 km/kg

Features

It cannot be considered as feature-loaded as its competitors such as the Toyota Innova Crysta, Kia Carens, and Maruti XL6. However, it offers many features that add comfort to the cabin, such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto AC, and paddle shifters.

From a safety point of view, it comes with 4 airbags, rear parking sensors, an electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.