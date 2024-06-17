Another Superhit SUV From Maruti, 1.5 Lakh Sales In Just 14 Months

Maruti Fronx Sales: Maruti Suzuki Fronx is another superhit SUV from the Indo-Japanese automaker, following the success of the Brezza and Grand Vitara. It’s been nearly 14 months since the Fronx launched in April 2023, and the compact crossover has achieved 1.5 lakh unit sales. It took 10 months to sell the first 1 lakh Fronx while over 50,000 units were sold in the past four months.

During the Financial year 2024, Fronx registered total sales of 26,638 units, 36,836 units, 30,916 units, and 40,432 units in Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4, respectively. It became the second top-selling Nexa model after the Baleno hatchback.

In April 2024, the Maruti Fronx outnumbered the Baleno, becoming the best-selling Nexa car with sales of 14,286 units. However, with sales of 12,842 units in May 2024, the Baleno regained the No. 1 position, followed by the Fronx with 12,681 units sold.

According to the reports, Fronx will receive its first mid-life update in 2025 and could get the Maruti Suzuki’s in-house developed hybrid tech. Reports suggest that the 2025 Fronx facelift will also use the new 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol engine that recently made debut in India with 4th-gen Swift.

Engine & Key Features

The current Fronx comes with two engine options- a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100 PS/148 Nm) and a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol (90 PS/113 Nm). Its key features include a 9-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, cruise control, and auto climate control.

Rivals

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is the only direct rival of the Maruti Fronx in the Indian car market. However, indirectly it serves as an alternative to subcompact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and others.