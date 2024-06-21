Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition Now Available Across All Variants, Check Prices

Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition: Maruti Suzuki has expanded its Fronx velocity edition across the SUV's all 14 variants comprising 1.2L (Petrol and CNG) and 1.0L powertrain options with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. Initially, the velocity edition was made available with the Turbo powertrain only and now the company has decided to introduce it across all variants.

The Fronx 1.2L velocity edition sigma variant is priced at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period, almost Rs 22000 more affordable than the regular Sigma variant (Rs 7.51 Lakh). The Velocity Edition elevates Fronx's dynamic and aesthetic appeal with a suite of exclusive accessory upgrades.

Speaking on this occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “FRONX has carved a niche, captivating customers who seek a bold SUV experience. Achieving 100,000 sales in just ten months is a testament to customers' love for this innovatively designed and sporty compact SUV."

"By offering the Velocity Edition across all variants of FRONX, we are not just celebrating this success; we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our customers with a wide array of choices, making FRONX an even more compelling option for our discerning customers", he said.

Powertrain

The Fronx is offered with two powertrain options. Performance enthusiasts can opt for the all-new 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It is also available with a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AGS transmission. Additionally, Maruti also offers a CNG option with this 1.2L engine, claiming best-in-class fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

Features

It offers a wide range of features such as a Head-Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, a wireless smartphone charger, 360 View Camera, and a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, to name a few.