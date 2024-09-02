Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors Struggle To Maintain Momentum; Report Dip In August 2024 Car Sales

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors' Car Sales In August 2024: Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors reported a decline in wholesales in August 2024. Market leader Maruti Suzuki India said its total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 1,43,075 units last month as compared to 1,56,114 units in the year-ago month, registering a dip of 8 per cent.

In a virtual press conference, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said that SUVs accounted for around 55 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in August.

For Maruti, the share of SUVs has gone up to around 29 per cent as compared to 25 per cent last year, he noted. Banerjee said the share of strong hybrid models in its portfolio has also risen to 16 per cent from earlier share of 9 per cent.

Hyundai Sales

Hyundai reported an 8 per cent dip in domestic dispatches last month at 49,525 units, from 53,830 units in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors Performance

Similarly, Tata Motors reported a 3 per cent dip in passenger vehicle wholesales at 44,142 units last month as compared to 45,513 units in the year-ago month.

Kia India Sales

Kia India said its wholesales increased 17 per cent year-on-year to 22,523 units in August. The automaker had dispatched 19,219 units to dealers in August 2023.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 35 per cent growth year-on-year in total wholesales at 30,879 units in August. The automaker had reported a dispatch of 22,910 units in both domestic and exports in the same month last year.

JSW MG Motor India Sales

JSW MG Motor India said its retail sales increased 9 per cent year-on-year to 4,571 units in August. The company had sold 4,185 units in August 2023.