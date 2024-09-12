Maruti Suzuki Targets To Sell 6 Lakh CNG Units This Fiscal: Partho Banerjee

Maruti Suzuki CNG Cars: Maruti Suzuki India is looking to sell around 6 lakh CNG vehicles in the current fiscal, an increase of around 25 per cent as compared to FY24, according to a senior company executive. The country's largest carmaker company expanded its CNG model range as it rolled out its premium hatchback Swift with S-CNG trims.

"This fiscal we are targeting to sell around 6 lakh CNG units. We ended last year with sales of around 4.77 lakh units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee said. In the April-August period this fiscal, the auto major has so far sold 2.21 lakh units, he added.

The new Swift CNG comes in three variants priced at Rs 8.19 lakh; Rs 8.46 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh respectively. Banerjee said the S-CNG trims deliver a fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg.

"The company pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles to date, contributing to a significant reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions," he added.

"Last fiscal year, our CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8 per cent growth, compared to 2022-23 and registered a compound annual growth rate of around 28 per cent since 2010," he noted.

The company now offers 14 models with CNG technology, Banerjee said.