Maruti To Ramp Up Exports By Over Two-Fold To 8 Lakh Units By 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki To Ramp Up Exports: Maruti Suzuki India is aiming to export about 8 lakh vehicles annually by the fiscal year 2030-31, from its current exports of around 3 lakh units. "Four years ago, we were exporting about one lakh cars per year, which has now risen to three lakh cars annually. By the end of this decade, we are targeting exports of 7.5 to 8 lakh vehicles per year, bringing us close to the one million mark," Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, said.

Maruti Suzuki India, India's leading passenger vehicle company in domestic market and exports has attained the milestone of 3 million cumulative exports. The three millionth landmark vehicle was part of a shipment of 1,053 units that sailed from Gujarat's Pipavav port yesterday comprising models like Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso.

"We did the first million in about 24 years, 8 months. We were able to do the second million in 8 years, 10 months and the third million just in 3 years and 9 months... We are increasing our exports at a very fast pace," he said.

On achieving the milestone of 3 million vehicle exports, Rahul Bharti highlighted the company's rapid growth in global markets. "Our exports are growing at an unprecedented pace. We export to about 100 countries of the world and customers from these countries are very happy choosing a Maruti car year after year. The numbers are increasing steeply," he said.

Maruti currently exports vehicles to approximately 100 countries worldwide. Bharti attributed the growth to the trust of global customers in Maruti's technology, quality, safety, emission standards, and performance.

"It is an assurance of the technology, the quality, the competitiveness of the safety, the emission, and the performance of our cars across the world. It is a strong assurance of our cars' global competitiveness. This also boosts our confidence that Indian customers will continue choosing Maruti for years to come," he added.

Discussing Maruti's Electric Vehicle (EV) export plans, Bharti revealed that the company is gearing up to unveil its first electric cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo scheduled from January 17-22 in New Delhi.

"We have already showcased the production version of our Gujarat-made EV model in Milan, on an ice skating rink no less. This EV will be exported to several markets, including Europe, Japan, and other parts of Asia, alongside our home market in India," Bharti asserted.