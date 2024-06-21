Best-Selling Two-Wheelers In 2024: In India, two-wheelers account for the majority of sales in the entire automotive industry. We have compiled a list of the top 10 two-wheeler models sold in May 2024. Hero Splendor topped the charts with total sales of 3,04,663 units in May 2024, which is 11% lower compared to the 3,42,526 units sold in May 2023. Following this, Honda Activa grabbed the second spot and continued to be the highest-selling scooter in the country, with 2,16,352 units sold in May 2024, registering a 6.39% YoY growth over the 2,03,365 units sold in May 2023.

Honda Shine secured the third position as Honda dispatched 1,49,054 units of Shine last month, which is 43.74% higher than the 1,03,699 units in May 2023. The fourth spot was taken by the Bajaj Pulsar range, selling 1,28,480 units last month, which is slightly higher than the 1,28,403 units sold in May last year.

Securing the fifth position, a total of 87,143 units of HF Deluxe were sold in May this year, leading to a 20% YoY decline. The 6th, 7th, and 8th positions were taken by TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, and TVS XL, respectively.

With a significant 31% YoY growth, TVS sold 75,838 units of Jupiter last month, making it the second-best-selling scooter in India. Suzuki dispatched 64,812 units of Access across the country last month, translating to a 41% YoY growth.

TVS XL recorded a monthly sales volume of 40,394 units with a YoY growth of 12.72%. In the 9th spot, TVS Apache experienced a dip of 9.65% in sales, standing at 37,906 units. TVS Raider saw a surge of 8.16%, with sales growing to 37,249 units from 34,440 units in May 2023.