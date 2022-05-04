हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition breaks cover, gets dark highlights

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new E-Class Night Edition; it comes with an upgraded interior and exterior featuring the elements highlighted from the particular edition car.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition breaks cover, gets dark highlights
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition

To add to the E-Class lineup, Mercedes-Benz is preparing to bring a new model to add to the range, as per the spy shots revealed earlier. However, the German automaker has also revealed the new updated version of the ongoing model. The updated version comes as the special Mercedes-Benz E-Class Night Edition.

However, the model is only available in Europe; it starts as an AMG Line model with the Night Package and is available in all four body variants. For the time being, we only see the coupe and cabriolet, as the two-door variants will be the first to hit the market. The sedan and wagon will be released soon after.

The new 2022 E-Class Night Edition comes with multiple cosmetic features. The new car gets dark accents on multiple parts.  The "diamond" front grille, for example, features black pins, and the exhaust finishers have the same design. It also features "Night Edition" emblems on the front fenders, as well as a black rear spoiler for the sedan and wagon, according to Mercedes.

Similar updates can be seen when you move inside the car. The interiors of the 2022 E-Class Night Edition have been graded with leather upholstery and a black headliner. However, the consumers have the option of having a combination of Alcantara and leather as their upholstery. To make things better, it also gets illuminated door panels along with other features.

In its home market, Mercedes is currently taking bookings for the coupe and cabriolet. From May 17, the E-Class Sedan and T-Modell with the Night Package will be available in Germany. The automobiles will be on show in European dealers starting in July.

Given that there are reports that Mercedes plans to unite the two-door C-Class and E-Class models to produce the CLE, we could be looking at one of the last upgrades for the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

