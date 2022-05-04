In a heart-warming gesture, some MP police officers purchased a new Hero HF Deluxe with a starting price of Rs 56,070 (ex-showroom) for a 22-year-old employee of an online food delivery service. After seeing him working hard to deliver food packs to people's houses on his bicycle. The reported incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said during night patrolling, he recently saw Jay Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to deliver food parcels here in Madhya Pradesh.

"After talking to the man, we came to know that his family is facing financial problems, and he does not have the money to buy a motorcycle," the official said.

Qazi and some other personnel from the Vijay Nagar police station then contributed money to make an initial payment at an automobile showroom and purchased a motorcycle for Halde.

The official said the delivery man had told the police that he would pay the remaining instalments himself.

Thanking the police for their gesture, Halde said, "Earlier, I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I am delivering 15-20 food parcels at night while moving around on the motorbike."

With inputs from PTI