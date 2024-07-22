Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+: Affordable Luxury, But Can Your Back Handle It?

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Pros & Cons: Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+, essentially an electric version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, has been launched recently in India, almost three years after its global debut. It is the most affordable electric offering in the company's portfolio in India, priced at Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom), competing with the BMW iX1 (Rs 66.90 lakh) and Volvo XC40 Recharge (Rs 55 lakh). Here is what we have learned about the vehicle after driving it for almost 200 km.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+: Pros

1. Distinct Styling: It has a unique Mercedes EV look. The front facia features a connected LED light bar and a star-studded blanked-off piano black grille with a big three-pointed star logo in the center. At the profile, 19-inch AMG-style aero wheels and a sloping roofline add to its stylish appearance. Chunky taillamps with a connected light bar and chrome strip on the rear bumper differentiate it from its ICE counterpart.

2. Modern Cabin: The cabin makes a strong impression featuring twin 10.25-inch screens, a sporty steering wheel, and stylish air vents with copper-coloured highlights. The cabin looks premium, well-designed, and modern.

3. Advanced Technology: It has modern niceties offering engaging driving. It includes a head-up display, 12-speaker Burmester sound system, and an easy-to-use touchscreen. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and has built-in navigation with Augmented Reality.

4. Good Range: The EQA offers a claimed WLTP range of 560km. It is more than competitors such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1, which stand at 505km and 440km, respectively. This makes it good for longer trips.

5. Comfortable Ride: The suspension is designed for comfort, providing a smooth ride, especially at low to medium speeds. It handles potholes and rough roads well during city drives.

6. Lively Performance: The EQA's motor responds quickly and delivers smooth power. It feels lively and fun to drive in the city. The motor is responsive and its linear power delivery makes it feel peppy. Acceleration feels adequate.

7. Useful Features: The EQA has electric front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and an electric tailgate, adding to its convenience and comfort.

8. Eco-Friendly Materials: The seats are part-artificial leather and part-fabric made from recycled plastic bottles, showing a commitment to sustainability.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+: Cons

1. Rear Seat Comfort: The rear seats are low, and the high floor causes a knees-up seating position, reducing thigh support. Upright backrest angle and firm cushioning also make it less comfortable. This can be uncomfortable for backseat passengers during long drives.

2. Aggressive Emergency Braking: The Autonomous Emergency Braking system is very aggressive, stopping the car abruptly if it senses a collision. This can be jarring and not always suitable.

3. Missing Features: The EQA lacks ventilated front seats and an 'Auto Hold' function. While the hot weather of India demands ventilated seats for a comfortable experience, Auto Hold is very useful in heavy traffic.

4. Lacks Power: It lacks power compared to its closest rivals like the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1, which generate 408hp and 313hp, respectively.