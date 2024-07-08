80% Charge In 35 Minutes: Most Affordable Mercedes Electric Car Launched In India - Details

Mercedes Benz EQA Launch - Price and Features: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its most affordable electric SUV- Mercedes-Benz EQA in India priced at Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in a single, fully-loaded variant – EQA 250+ SUV will take on the BMW iX1, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Battery, Motor & Range

It is equipped with a 70.5kWh battery pack claiming a range of 560km on a single charge. The EQA 250+ is a front-wheel-drive car. Mounted on the front axle, its electric motor is good enough to deliver 188bhp and 385Nm output.

Charger And Charging Time

It comes with a regular 11kW AC charger that takes 7 hours and 15 minutes to juice up the battery from 0 to 100 per cent. It has the support of 100kW DC fast charger that can charge it from 10 to 80 percent in just 35 minutes.

Performance

The Mercedes EQA, the most affordable electric SUV in the company's portfolio, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. It offers a top speed of 160 km/h. It has four drive modes – Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Individual.

Colour Options

Sharing several design elements with the EQB and GLA, the EQA is offered in seven colour options: Mountain Grey, Polar White, Hi-tech Silver, Mountain Grey Magno, Cosmos Black, Patagonia Red, and Spectral Blue.

Features

Its key features include a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, HUD, Burmester sound system, wireless charging, in-built navigation with Augmented Reality, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electric front seats with memory, and more.

Exterior

Some of its design highlights include a blanked-off piano-black grille, headlamps connected via an LED light bar, 19-inch aero wheels, squared wheel arches, a new rear bumper with chrome treatment, connected taillamps, and a coupe-like sloping roofline.