हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Mumbai Police to shut traffic this Sunday in city for few hours, here’s why

The "Sunday Street" initiative of the Mumbai Police is aimed to provide the city relief from regular traffic jams by closing the streets for vehicles for a few hours on Sunday.

Mumbai Police to shut traffic this Sunday in city for few hours, here’s why
Image for representation

As part of an initiative established by the Mumbai police, several roads in Mumbai will be closed to traffic for four hours on Sunday morning to allow local residents to participate in activities such as yoga, walks, cycling, skating, and various games on the streets.

The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes with their near and dear ones to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, police said.

Various stretches in the city and its suburbs will be thrown open for limited hours on Sundays for the exclusive use of citizens, who can engage in a range of fun-filled activities with their children, other family members and friends, an official said.

Also read: School buses, cabs don't need to pay tax at Delhi-NCR borders: States sign agreement to facilitate seamless movement

This Sunday (March 27), Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am and dedicated to local residents, he added.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MumbaiMumbai PoliceSunday StreetTraffic
Next
Story

School buses, cabs don't need to pay tax at Delhi-NCR borders: States sign agreement to facilitate seamless movement

Must Watch

PT8M46S

News Rush: Jaishankar on meeting China's foreign minister