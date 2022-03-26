Mumbai Police to shut traffic this Sunday in city for few hours, here’s why

As part of an initiative established by the Mumbai police, several roads in Mumbai will be closed to traffic for four hours on Sunday morning to allow local residents to participate in activities such as yoga, walks, cycling, skating, and various games on the streets.

The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes with their near and dear ones to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, police said.

It’s final. #SundayStreets from this Sunday 6am to 10 am. 6 locations -marine drive, Linking Road, mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and bkc. Look forward to #mumbaikars joining in large numbers Details will follow. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/gAtiPPpyRi — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 24, 2022

Various stretches in the city and its suburbs will be thrown open for limited hours on Sundays for the exclusive use of citizens, who can engage in a range of fun-filled activities with their children, other family members and friends, an official said.

This Sunday (March 27), Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am and dedicated to local residents, he added.

With inputs from PTI

