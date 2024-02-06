New Mahindra XUV300 Facelift To Launch Soon; Interiors To Match XUV400

The Mahindra XUV300 is on the brink of getting a facelift, promising to infuse some fresh excitement into the compact SUV segment. This update, slated for release in the coming weeks, is generating buzz for its anticipated similarities with the interiors of the electric XUV400. Mahindra, a stalwart in the Indian utility vehicle space, is plotting to expand its portfolio with a slew of electric SUVs in the near future, including the eagerly awaited XUV.e8, expected to hit the market by December 2024.

A Glimpse into the Future: The 2024 XUV300 Facelift

Spotted undergoing tests on Indian roads, the 2024 XUV300 facelift is gearing up to rival established names like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza. The makeover isn't just skin deep; significant design tweaks and a host of new interior features are on the cards, likely making it a strong contender in its class.

Design Evolution

The facelifted XUV300's aesthetic is rumored to draw inspiration from Mahindra's forthcoming BE range of SUVs, poised for a 2025 debut. Expect a more angular face, with redesigned LED daytime running lights, bumpers, and a fresh grille design, complemented by larger air intakes. The rear end is set for a major overhaul too, potentially featuring a full-width LED light bar and redesigned C-shaped LED taillamps, alongside a revamped tailgate. New alloy wheel patterns will round off the exterior updates, lending the SUV a modern and aggressive stance.

Inside the 2024 XUV300

The interior is where the XUV300 is expected to truly shine, borrowing heavily from the XUV400 EV playbook. A redesigned dashboard layout might feature dual 10.25-inch screens—one for the infotainment system and the other serving as a digital instrument cluster. Prospective buyers can look forward to high-tech amenities such as a 360-degree camera view, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof, elevating the driving experience to new heights.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the XUV300 is likely to retain its current engine lineup, offering a choice between a 1.5-liter diesel, a 1.2-liter turbo petrol, and a 1.2-liter direct injection turbo petrol engine. These will be paired with a variety of transmission options, including a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and an AMT, catering to diverse driving preferences.

In essence, the 2024 Mahindra XUV300 facelift is shaping up to be an exciting refresh, blending Mahindra's rugged SUV heritage with contemporary design and technology. With its enhanced appearance, upgraded interiors, and tried-and-tested engine options, the facelifted XUV300 is poised to make a strong statement in the bustling compact SUV market