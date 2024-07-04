New MINI Cooper S & Electric Countryman Bookings Open, Launch On 24th July

New MINI Cooper S & Electric Countryman Booking Update: MINI India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new MINI Cooper S and the new all-electric MINI Countryman which are scheduled to launch on 24 July 2024. According to BMW Group India, "the new MINI Cooper S and the new all-electric MINI Countryman represent the new MINI family."

The new MINI Cooper S, a 3-door model in its fifth generation, continues the brand’s tradition with its hallmark MINI design and urban driving appeal. On the other hand, the new MINI Countryman has grown in size to offer more space and added comfort.

"The new MINI Countryman has grown in external dimensions and offers its passengers even more space, comfort, and safety," stated the company in a press release, adding, "the interplay of the purely electric drive and innovative technologies combines locally emission-free mobility and an immersive user experience."

Customers can book the new MINI Cooper S and the new all-electric MINI Countryman by contacting their nearest authorised MINI dealership or going online at shop.mini.in. People can also explore the cars’ exteriors and interiors online.

The MINI dealership network is limited to 9 locations: Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad), and KUN Exclusive (Bengaluru).