Nissan India Recalls Magnite SUV; What You Need to Know

If you have a Nissan Magnite SUV then this news is for you. Nissan Motor India has issued a recall for certain units of its popular compact SUV, the Nissan Magnite. The reason of the recall is due to a specific issue with the Front Door Handle Sensor.

Recall Details

Nissan Motor India has announced a recall for Nissan Magnite vehicles manufactured between November 2020 and December 2023. The recall specifically targets units with a glitch in the Front Door Handle Sensor. The company has not disclosed the exact number of affected units. However, it has assured customers that this issue does not compromise the safety of the vehicle.

Affected Variants

The recall of the Nissan Magnite is applicable to the base XE and Mid XL variants. Notably, models manufactured after December 2023 are not affected by this issue. This ensures that the newer units are free from the mentioned glitch.

Repair Process

If you own an affected Nissan Magnite vehicle, you will be contacted by the company and advised to visit their nearest authorized Nissan service centre. The repair of the Front Door Handle Sensor will be done at no cost to the customers.

Nissan Magnite Details

The Nissan Magnite is a r five-seat compact sports utility vehicle. This vehicle is available in a total of five trims – XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, and XV Premium. It offers two petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72PS/96Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which delivers 100PS/160Nm. Both engines come with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox along with the option of an AMT for the NA petrol engine and a CVT gearbox for the turbo engine. The vehicle gives a mileage of up to 20 kilometers per litre.