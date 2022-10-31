topStories
Nitin Gadkari says Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in eight hours now

In a series of tweets, Nitin Gadkari -- the minister for road, transport and highways -- said Samridhi Mahamarg road will be undertaken for construction with a completely new alignment by NHAI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, in a tweet, mentioned that the Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in eight hours. He said that considering the inconvenience to commuters currently travelling from Nagpur to Pune, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samridhi Mahamarg will be connected to the newly proposed Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Access Control Green Expressway near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

In a series of tweets, Gadkari -- the minister for road, transport and highways -- said this road will be undertaken for construction with a completely new alignment by NHAI.

He also stated that with the new highway, it will be possible to travel from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in two and half hours and from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in five and half hours.

"This will make it possible to travel from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in two and half hours and from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in five and half hours through Samruddhi Mahamarg," the minister said.

Travelling from Nagpur to Pune by road takes around 14 hours at present.

