Nitin Gadkari shares breathtaking photo of THIS section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the most awaited infrastructure projects in India and will connect the political capital of India with the financial capital of India under PM Narendra Modi's ambitious Gati Shakti project. The new road happens to be the longest expressway in the world with a length of over 1,380 kilometres. The access-controlled highway will have 8 lanes in total and will have space to further facilitate expansion to 12 lanes. The construction of the expressway is on a full swing, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari keeps sharing construction updates of the road.

Gadkari has shared images of a section of the highway that passes through Vadodara - Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The images are breathtaking to say the least and reveals the design and construction quality of the new road. Earlier, Gadkari shared images of the section of the highway that connects Khanpur Ghati and Haryana/Rajasthan Border.

Stunning views from Vadodara - Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti



PC- @cbdhage pic.twitter.com/BPnU6eCZwt — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 21, 2023

The minister shared the image of the expressway, which does look all set to support high-speed road connectivity between the two largest metro cities of the country. In fact, the minister claims that under the leadership of the PM Modi, the government will provide world class roadways to Indian citizens, tweeting, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are ensuring world-class roadways for Indian citizens.”

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route

This expressway will cost 98,000 crores to build and will improve connectivity between the National Capital of Delhi and the Financial Capital of Mumbai. The expressway will connect urban centers in Delhi via the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor, as well as a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, to Mumbai via a spur in Mumbai.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway features

In addition, the road transport ministry is planning to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai at a cost of 2.5 lakh crore. Trolleybuses and trolley trucks will be able to operate on these highways, according to the ministry. Trolley buses are electric buses that are powered by overhead wires, whereas an electric highway is a road that provides power to vehicles travelling on it, including via overhead power lines.