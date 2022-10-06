NewsAuto
Nitin Gadkari shares update on Hayuliang-Hawai highway in Arunachal Pradesh, to be completed by Dec 2022

Nitin Gadkari shares update on Hayuliang-Hawai highway in Arunachal Pradesh, to be completed by December 2022, reports IANS. 

  • Nitin Gadkari shares update on Hayuliang-Hawai highway
  • This highway project will be completed by December 2022
  • It will provide significant boost to connectivity in the Northeast

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari recently shared an update on the 13.4 km two-lane Hayuliang-Hawai (Package-I) in Arunachal Pradesh. Gadkari stated that the project will act as a significant boost to connectivity in the Northeast. The total cost of the 13.4 Km two-Lane Hayuliang-Hawai (Package-I) is Rs 138.13 crore. Gadkari further mentioned that the project will be completed this year itself. The two-Lane Hayuliang-Hawai highway is one of the many highway projects Gadkari has inaugurated in 2018. The Union Minister took to Twitter to share the update on the Hayuliang-Hawai highway. 

"Significant Boost to Connectivity in the North East! The project is for 13.4 Km 2-Lane Hayuliang-Hawai (Package-I) in Arunachal Pradesh with a total project cost of Rs. 138.13 Cr. will be completed this year. This stretch is located closely to the Indo-Myanmar Border and will give a boost to socio-economic development in the region," said the Minister on Twitter.

Earlier, in December 2018, Gadkari had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for many national highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Officials said that these infrastructure projects will transform the picture of states in the northeastern region of the country by way of development, job creation, tourism, and employment for the youth.

Among others, these highway projects also included two-laning of the 74.86 km Roing-Hunli Section of Hunli-Anini Road (NH-313); two-laning of the 11.31km Hayuliang-Hawai Road section of NH-113, and the 10.3 km Hunli-Anini section of NH-313.

(With inputs from IANS)

