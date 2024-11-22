No Safety At All? This SUV Scores 0-Star Rating At Latin NCAP - Crash Test Results

Citroen C3 Aircross Safety Rating At Latin NCAP: Citroen’s Aircross, previously known as the C3 Aircross, has received a 0-star safety rating in the latest Latin NCAP crash tests. This poor performance comes at a time when vehicular safety is a growing priority for consumers across the globe.

According to Latin NCAP, the tested model, a left-hand drive version manufactured in Brazil, came with two airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX anchorages, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard. Despite these features, the mid-size SUV fell short in key safety assessments, scoring a 0-star safety rating for both adult and child safety.

The SUV underwent evaluations in frontal and side-impact, whiplash, pedestrian safety, and ESC performance. While it performed moderately in some tests, it scored zero in the side pole impact category due to the absence of side head protection, a mandatory safety requirement in many markets.

India-specific Citroen C3 Aircross

Notably, the India-specific Citroen C3 Aircross has yet to undergo crash testing to assess its safety ratings. It comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre NA (naturally aspirated) engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. The NA unit produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged variant delivers 109 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox for the naturally aspirated engine, along with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter for the turbocharged engine. Key features of the Aircross include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering-mounted audio controls, and automatic climate control.