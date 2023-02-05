topStoriesenglish2569901
Noida Police Slaps Rs 28,000 Fine on Youths for Dangerous Driving, Sitting on Car's Window

After a video of youths driving a vehicle dangerously on Expressway was shared on Twitter, Noida Traffic Police slapped a massive fine of Rs 28,000 under various sections.

Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023

Noida Traffic Police has issued a massive Challan of Rs 28,000 on youths after a video of them doing dangerous driving in moving vehicle was shared on social media. As seen in the video, a couple of youngsters were seen sitting on the car's window, a Maruti Suzuki Alto, clicking photographs of themselves. The video, shot from another vehicle, was shared on social media platform Twitter and Noida Traffic Police was tagged in the post. "Noida police take note that some boys are doing stunts and photography on expressway, putting their own and others life in danger," tweeted a user. 

Taking cognizance of the incident, Noida Traffic Police has now issued a massive fine of Rs 28,000 for breaking multiple traffic rules in one go. Noida Police shared the Challan details while replying to the Twitter user, who posted the incident on the social media platforms.

Replying to the account, Noida Traffic Police stated that a Challan of Rs 28,000 was issued for breaking multiple laws. As seen in his Challan, they were handed over the fine under 5 different sections of the MV Act 1989.  

There has been a rise in such reckless driving incidents in Delhi-NCR, especially around Ghaziabad and Noida. Most of these incidents are related to youngster breaking traffic laws to create Instagram Reels or click photographs to become famous on Social Media. 

