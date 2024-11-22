Advertisement
Ola Electric Cuts 500 Jobs Across Verticals As Part Of Restructuring

Ola Electric: Ola Electric Mobility is cutting 500 jobs across verticals and levels as part of a restructuring exercise, according to people aware of the development.

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 03:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
Ola Electric Cuts 500 Jobs Across Verticals As Part Of Restructuring

Ola Electric Cuts 500 Jobs: Ola Electric Mobility is cutting 500 jobs across verticals and levels as part of a restructuring exercise, according to people aware of the development. The company, which has come under the scanner for its poor aftersales service recently, had started the job cut in the September quarter.

"It has been going on for some time now, starting around July. It has been a gradual process of removing redundant roles across verticals and levels," said a source. The exercise is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Ola Electric is looking to optimise its workforce with an aim to improve margins and enhance profitability, the person added.

Earlier this month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had ordered a detailed probe into complaints related to alleged "deficiencies" in services and electric two-wheelers manufactured by Ola Electric.

Last month, the company had said that out of 10,644 complaints received from CCPA, it has resolved 99.1 per cent of the complaints.

