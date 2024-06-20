Advertisement
Overage Vehicles Found Parked In Public Spaces May Be Impounded: Delhi Govt

Delhi Overage Vehicles Policy: Overage vehicles need to be parked in private spaces or be scrapped, the Delhi government said in a public notice on Thursday.

|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 09:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
Overage Vehicles Policy In Delhi: Overage vehicles need to be parked in private spaces or be scrapped, the Delhi government said in a public notice on Thursday. Vehicles found parked in public places in violation of the guidelines may be impounded, the notice said.

Reiterating its guidelines for overage vehicles issued this February, the transport department said there is a complete prohibition on parking overage vehicles in areas just outside residences, which are considered public places.

"Keep such vehicles in private parking spaces owned by the individual, not in a shared parking space, even if it's part of a residential complex. A parking space allotted to the owner within a residential complex is considered private," it said.

According to the notice, the Delhi government has deregistered 5.5 million overage vehicles. Owners of such vehicles have the option of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move the vehicle out of Delhi within one year of the vehicle's expiry date, it said, adding that no NOC for the vehicle will be issued after one year of expiry of the vehicle.

Another option for owners of overage vehicles is to scrap the vehicle through the Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Application at 'https://vscrap.Parivahan.Gov.In/' at any nearby registered vehicle scrapping facility, it added.

The notice said the enforcement wing of the transport department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Traffic Police may impound such vehicles found parked in public places, even if an NOC has been issued but the vehicle has not been moved out of Delhi within one month of NOC issuance.
Offenders may also be prosecuted as per the 'Guidelines for Handling of End-of-Life Vehicles 2024'.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded. A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

