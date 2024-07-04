Pulling Handbrake While Parking Damages Your Car? Get The Facts Right

Pulling Handbrake While Parking Car: The handbrake is also known as the parking brake or emergency brake. It is used to keep the car stationary when parked and prevents it from rolling, especially on slopes. However, it is widely spread among people that applying a handbrake can cause damage to the braking system of the car.

However, this doesn't make any sense because the handbrake is a crucial safety feature and is designed to be used as a parking brake as well as an emergency brake. It is safe to use it to prevent the car from rolling when parked. However, prolonged application can cause wear and tear if not properly maintained, which is the case for any component of the car.

Types Of Parking Brakes

Typically, there are two types of Parking Brakes (Handbrakes): manual (with lever) and electronic parking brake. The manual handbrake is operated by pulling a given lever and the electronic parking brake can be activated by pressing a dedicated button for the same. Both types of handbrakes do the same work which is preventing your parked car from rolling.

Handbrake System

The handbrake system consists of a lever or button, a cable or electronic actuator (depending on the type of handbrake), and brake shoes or pads. To ensure its smooth and effective operation, regular inspection and maintenance are recommended. So, the bottom line is you can and must use a handbrake on your parked car.

How To Use Handbrake?

-- Bring the car to a complete stop.

-- Shift to neutral and pull the handbrake lever by pressing the button given at the tip of the lever.