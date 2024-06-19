This Rs 200 Item Can Maximize Your Car AC Cooling! Check Details

Car AC Cooling Tips: If your car's AC is not cooling the cabin properly and unpleasant odors emanate from the AC vents, one of the reasons could be a dirty or clogged cabin air filter. Let's go through the article explaining how you can fix this with just a Rs 200 item.

The air that enters the cabin from the AC vents first passes through a filter to ensure that clean air reaches the cabin while trapping contaminants outside. This filter, known as the AC filter or cabin air filter, removes dust, dirt, and other pollutants from the air.

Over time, the filter becomes clogged, compromising the AC's cooling efficiency and the airflow. As the filter accumulates dust and dirt, airflow decreases, leading to reduced AC performance. Moreover, bacteria and mold trapped in the dirty air filter can thrive in the presence of moisture, causing bad odor.

You can get rid of this yourself by replacing the clogged filter with a new one, available online at a starting price of Rs 200 (Approximately). Prices may vary depending on the make and model of your car.

How To Change Car Cabin Air Filter?

-- First, locate the cabin air filter. It is usually located behind the glove compartment, under the dashboard.

-- Open and empty the glove box. Gently release the glove box by pushing in on the sides to disengage the stops.

-- Remove the filter housing cover that might be secured with clips, screws, or tabs.

-- Slide out the old cabin air filter from the housing.

-- Clean the filter housing to ensure optimal performance for the new filter.

-- Insert the new cabin air filter into the housing and ensure it is oriented correctly.

-- Put the filter housing cover back in place and reattach the glove compartment.

-- Finally, turn on the car's AC and check that the airflow is improved.