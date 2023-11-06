Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 To Be Unveiled Tomorrow; To Get THESE Accessories

Royal Enfield Himalayan is a name that certainly needs no introduction, whatsoever. The brand is now ready to officially unveil the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 at EICMA, Milan. The new model is expected to be replacing the outgoing Himalayan 411. That being said, the updated avatar of the adventure-touring motorcycle will rival the existing set of Himalayan’s rival - KTM Adventure 390, BMW G310 GS and more. Interestingly, the Royal Enfield has been sharing short clips of the upcoming adventure touring motorcycle across various social media platforms. Well, here’s all about the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Design

First glance at the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is enough to understand that the theme for the design was function over form. It looks every-bit mechanical. Of course, it embodies the outgoing Himalayan 411 essence, and therefore, it looks like a proper evolution of the outgoing avatar of the motorcycle. The front dons a circular headlamp with a longer beak this time. The cage holding the headlamps and visor is used here as well. The tank, however, is beefier and larger this time, while the tail is all-new with tail lamps integrated into indicators.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Accessories

The brand is also planning to offer two distinctive accessory packs for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Adventure Theme and Rally Theme. Well, the former will include a taller visor, crash guards, panniers, top box, softer seat and more. The latter, on the other hand, will come with a rally seat, studier bash plate, rally rear fender, spoked tubeless rims and more.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Specs

The Himalayan 450 gets strong specifications to withstand tough competition. It sports a 452 cc thumper that gets a DOHC setup with a peak power output of 40 PS and 40 Nm of max torque. The transmission is a 6-speed unit, while the Himalayan 450 uses 21-inch rim on the front and 17-inch rim on the rear. The suspension setup offers 200 mm of travel on both ends, and the seat height stands at 845 mm, along with a 17 litres of fuel tank capacity.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price

The launch of the Himalayan 450 is anticipated to happen anytime soon with an expected price of Rs 2.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle, however, will break covers officially at EICMA, Milan.