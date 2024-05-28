Should You Buy Tata Nexon EV? Check Top 5 Pros & 2 Cons

Tata Nexon EV Pros & 2 Cons: India’s best-selling electric SUV by far, the Tata Nexon EV, has democratized EVs in the country. But should you buy one? Check out the top 5 pros and 2 cons of the Tata Nexon EV."

Tata Nexon EV Top-5 Pros

Exterior Design: It's a good-looking electric car. Tata Motors gave it a complete revamp of the exterior design with a facelift launch. The EV draws design inspiration from the Curvv concept, a forthcoming Tata SUV.

The front is completely new and looks energetic, featuring an LED split-headlamp setup with DRLs on top and the main headlamp cluster lower down along with the sharper bumper carrying air curtain on the edges.

At the back, an LED light bar merges into the new tail-lamps on either side, giving the fresh and new look to the revised tailgate, while the side profile is near-identical to the pre-facelift model, except the new set of alloys.

Interior Design: Entering into the cabin of Nexon EV, your attention is immediately drawn to the two massive screens (instrument cluster & infotainment) and cool-looking steering. Both screens are high-resolution, offering a good touch response.

The interior impresses with its quality, with textures, patterns, and colors. It sports a twin-spoke steering that features an illuminated logo in the centre. The gloss black elements used in the cabin look nice.

Feature Loaded: It gets a 10.25-inch highly customizable digital instrument cluster letting you choose different layouts and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata has equipped the Nexon EV with 9-speaker JBL sound system, cruise control, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a sunroof, and what not. It also comes with V2V and V2L functionalities.

It gets 6 airbags, ESC, hill hold and descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, auto-dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree camera while some of the features are reserved for higher variants only.

Driving Range: It is offered with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh, delivering a claimed range of up to 325 km and 465 km, respectively. In the real world, the smaller battery pack can offer a range of approximately 270km, while the larger one can offer approximately 380km.

Ride & Handling: It rides and handles in a more polished way while the ride is on the firmer side at slower speeds, making it feel tough and composed on rough terrains. The high-speed stability is good and the ride smoothens out as you go faster. Its a fun to drive electric car, and grips well around the corners.

Tata Nexon EV Top-5 Cons

Fit & Finish: Defiantly, the Tata motor has gone far improving the fit & finish of the Nexon EV but there are still some areas where it could have been improved particularly in the centre console around the middle armrest.

DC Fast Charging Is Slow: The Tata Nexon EV Long Range model includes a 7.2kW AC charger and supports DC fast charging up to 30kW, which is relatively slow by today's EV standards.