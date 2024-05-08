Potholes have always been a concerning problem on Indian roads. To overcome this, NHAI is planning to introduce a groundbreaking solution. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to introduce self-healing materials for road construction.

NHAI is planning to adopt the self-healing asphalt which consists of a blend of steel fibers and bitumen. When a gap or pothole forms on the road surface, the bitumen expands to fill it, aided by the steel threads, effectively repairing the damage.

Benefits and Impact:

According to some reports, self-healing asphalt is capable of addressing the persistent problem of potholes, a major contributor to road accidents and fatalities in India. Apart from patching potholes, this technology has the potential to enhance road durability, reduce maintenance costs, and minimize traffic disruptions caused by road repairs.

Potholes have proven to be life-threatening, especially in the rainy season. If this technology becomes successful, it can save thousands of lives every year. NHAI might conduct a test on highways to check if the self-healing asphalt works well and if they are cost-effective or not.