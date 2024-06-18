Summer Car Care Tips: There is a saying that 'prevention is better than cure,' which is absolutely correct and makes sense. Therefore, we are sharing precautionary tips for car owners to consider before using their vehicles this summer.

Precautions For Cars In Summer Season

-- Please ensure proper levels of engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid. To prevent overheating, Check coolant quality and coolant in the right quantity. Refer Owner’s manual for more details.

-- Please check the fan belt condition. For any slippage or wear and tear consult the nearest authorized workshop for replacement of fan belt.

-- Tyre pressure is to be checked at regular intervals, As in Summer, high outside temperature impacts tyre pressure. Don’t overfill Air. Fill Air as per recommended tyre pressure.

-- Conduct regular inspections of the vehicle's electrical system to identify frayed wires or loose connections.

-- Check the battery for corrosion and secure connection. Faulty batteries can cause electrical short circuits leading to fires.

-- Check the Air conditioning system in your vehicle, for any issue observed in the AC system visit your nearby authorized workshop for AC checkup.

-- Avoid parking the vehicle over tall grass or dry leaves. Due to the scorching heat temperature is already high, further heat from the catalytic converter can ignite the grasses quickly.

-- Check the fuel system for leaks or damage, especially around the fuel lines, injector, and tank. Also, avoid keeping any inflammable material inside the cabin, as high temperatures may auto-ignite the same.

-- While entering the vehicle after parking it for a very long time, please keep the window glass open for 2 minutes with the blower at top speed with AC on, so that the hot air inside the cabin is evacuated. This will help with faster cooling of the passenger cabin.

Note- These tips are provided by Maruti Suzuki India Limited.