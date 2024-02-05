trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718066
NewsAuto
SUZUKI MOTORCYCLE INDIA

Suzuki Motorcycle India Shows Robust Performance, Bags 13% Year-On-Year Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) achieved a sales figure of 95,762 units, showcasing a noteworthy performance for January 2024.

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suzuki Motorcycle India Shows Robust Performance, Bags 13% Year-On-Year Growth

Recently, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) revealed its sales report. The two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, showcased a noteworthy performance for January 2024. The company achieved a total sales figure of 95,762 units, showcasing a substantial year-on-year growth of 13%. This result comprises 80,511 domestically sold and 15,251 units exported during the first month of 2024.

Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP of sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues its upward trajectory, showcasing sustained growth. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We extend our sincere gratitude to our loyal customers, valued business partners, and dedicated team members for their steadfast support, contributing to our sustained success.”

In January, SMIPL broadened its reach by inaugurating a new dealership in Krishna Nagar, West Bengal. This latest addition to the network features SMIPL's complete domestic product range, including accessories, and is well-equipped with infrastructure to provide top-notch after-sales service.

Upcoming launches

According to some speculations, Suzuki plans to introduce eight new bikes in the 2024-2025 period. Among them, the Suzuki Burgman Electric, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, and Suzuki GSX-S1000 are set to launch in India with anticipated price tags of approximately Rs. 1.20 Lakh, Rs. 11.00 Lakh, and Rs. 12.00 Lakh, respectively

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi