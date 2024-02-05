Suzuki Motorcycle India Shows Robust Performance, Bags 13% Year-On-Year Growth

Recently, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) revealed its sales report. The two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, showcased a noteworthy performance for January 2024. The company achieved a total sales figure of 95,762 units, showcasing a substantial year-on-year growth of 13%. This result comprises 80,511 domestically sold and 15,251 units exported during the first month of 2024.

Mr. Devashish Handa, EVP of sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues its upward trajectory, showcasing sustained growth. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We extend our sincere gratitude to our loyal customers, valued business partners, and dedicated team members for their steadfast support, contributing to our sustained success.”

In January, SMIPL broadened its reach by inaugurating a new dealership in Krishna Nagar, West Bengal. This latest addition to the network features SMIPL's complete domestic product range, including accessories, and is well-equipped with infrastructure to provide top-notch after-sales service.

Upcoming launches

According to some speculations, Suzuki plans to introduce eight new bikes in the 2024-2025 period. Among them, the Suzuki Burgman Electric, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, and Suzuki GSX-S1000 are set to launch in India with anticipated price tags of approximately Rs. 1.20 Lakh, Rs. 11.00 Lakh, and Rs. 12.00 Lakh, respectively