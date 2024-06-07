Tata Altroz Racer Launched At Rs 9.49 Lakh, Check All Details

Tata Altroz Racer Launched: Tata Motors today announced the launch of the sporty version of its premium hatchback Altroz, called the Altroz Racer, at a starting introductory price of Rs 9.49 lakhs. It is offered in three variants- R1, R2, and R3, pricing Rs 9,49,000, Rs 10,49,000, and Rs 10,99,000, respectively. Altroz ​​Racer will be available in three color options – Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White.

Engine Performance

The performance aspect in the Altroz goes several notches higher than the regular model with the introduction of the 1.2 L Turbo petrol engine that produces 120Ps@5500rpm and 170Nm@1750 to 4000 rpm, promising an exhilarating driving experience. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The race car-inspired exterior and interior, add a more sporty feel to it.

Features

The Racer will be the top-of-the-line version of the Altroz with additional features, including a 360-degree camera, 26.03 cm infotainment touchscreen, ventilated seats, and 6 airbags (standard in Racer).

Altroz Racer R1 Features

It is equipped with R16 Alloy wheels, 6 Airbags, Leatherette Seats, 26.03 cm infotainment, Wireless AA and ACP, LED DRLS, Rear Armrest, Rear Wipers and Wash, 4 speakers + 4 tweeters, Electrically adjustable & auto fold ORVM, Cruise Control, Height Adjustable driver seat, Rear AC vents, and Auto headlamps and Rain sensing wipers, etc.

Altroz Racer R2 Features

The Altroz Racer R2 offers an Electric Sunroof, Wireless Charger, 17.78 cm TFT digital cluster, Steering mounted cluster control, 360-degree camera, and Xpress Cool, over R1. While, the R3 additionally has iRA-connected Car tech, Front Ventilated Seats, and Air purifier.

New Variants

Furthermore, beefing up the Altroz lineup, Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range. These two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel, and CNG powertrains. The new XZ LUX variant is priced at Rs 8,99,900, XZ+S LUX at Rs 9,64,990 and XZ+OS (Upgraded) at Rs 9,98,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).