Planning To Buy Tata Nexon? Wait for A While, Soon To Get A Panoramic Roof

Tata Nexon Panoramic Sunroof: The sub-4-metre SUV segment is getting popular with every passing year. Currently, in the Indian car industry, the overall SUV segment market share is more than 50 percent with an upward graph. The sub-4-metre SUV segment has become the most competitive space among all.

Panoramic Sunroof

Recently, Mahindra has launched the new XUV 3XO (Updated version of XUV300) with the first in the segment panoramic sunroof, resulting in other OEMs being on to it too. One of the top volume generator SUV for Tata Motors, the Nexon is going to have a panoramic sunroof soon.

Spy Video

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch a new top-end variant of Nexon equipped with some new features including a panoramic sunroof, according to multiple media reports. A spy video shared by Tuhinanshu Singh on social media went viral, confirming a panoramic sunroof in the Nexon.

Sunroof Options

With this upcoming update, the Nexon will be the second sub 4-metre SUV in the Indian Car market to boast of a panoramic sunroof, after the Mahindra XUV 3XO. However, the panoramic sunroof could be reserved for top-end variant only, while the lower variants will continue to offer standard sunroof. The new top-end Nexon variant could also get Level 2 ADAS suite, according to reports.

Engine Options

Apart from the EV derivate, currently the Nexon is available with 1.2-litre turbo petrol Revotron (118bhp/170Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (113bhp/260Nm) engine options, ranging the price from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra 3X0 Price

Whereas, the price of Mahindra 3X0 is between Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).