This SUV Conquered 4 Lakh Hearts In Record Time - Price & Features

Tata Punch Sales: Tata Motors, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has announced that the Punch has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the fastest to cross the 4 Lakh sales milestone among SUVs, in just 34 months. The Tata Punch is priced from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Launched in October 2021, the Tata Punch now become the Brand's top-selling product, outpacing the Nexon. With its tall stance, high ground clearance, SUV-ish design, and affordable pricing, the Punch has been successful in generating high volume for the company.

In August 2022, the Punch set a new benchmark in the industry, by becoming the first SUV to achieve the 1 Lakh sales milestone in a span of just 10 months. Ever since, the journey to the next 1 Lakh has narrowed with the 2 Lakh milestone being clocked in the next 9 months, shortly followed by the 3 Lakh milestone in 7 months.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been known for its deep understanding of the Indian consumer. This attribute enables us to create disruptive yet highly functional products."

"With the Punch, we not only introduced the Indian market to a new sub-segment but also successfully democratized the SUV attributes by offering a comprehensive package in a compact footprint. We take great pride in crossing this milestone and are confident that the next 1 Lakh will be achieved even faster,” he said.

About Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is equipped with a single 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 86PS and 113Nm of torque. It offers a choice between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission and also comes with a CNG option, which is available with the manual transmission only.

It boasts many features, including a sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, electronically folding mirrors, a 7-inch touchscreen, a cooled glovebox, and more.