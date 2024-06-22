How Long To Wait? Check Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx Waiting Period

Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx Waiting Period: In micro SUV segment in India, there are three major offerings- Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and Maruti Fronx. Punch and Fronx successfully generating volumes for the respective manufacturers and got the place on the list of top-10 best-selling cars in India. However, Hyundai Exter seems nowhere around.

According to the media reports, the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter currently command a waiting period of up to 3 months and 4 months, respectively. Whereas the Maruti Fronx has a waiting period of up to 6-8 weeks. It’s important to note that the waiting period will vary depending on the variant, colour and the city.

Waiting Period

-- Tata Punch- up to 3 months

-- Hyundai Exter- up to 4 months

-- Maruti Fronx- up to 6-8 weeks

Tata Punch, the top-selling SUV in India, is equipped with a 1.2L, 3-cylinder NA petrol engine that pushes out a peak power of 86bhp and 113Nm of torque. It has two transmission options- 5-speed MT and AMT gearbox, claiming to deliver fuel efficiency of 18.97kmpl and 18.82kmpl, respectively. On CNG, it claims to return a mileage of 26.99 km/kg.

On the other hand, Hyundai Exter, the direct rival of Tata Punch, will soon complete its first year in the Indian market. It comes with a 1.2L, 4-cylinder, NA engine generating 83bhp/114Nm. It offers a mileage of 19.4kmpl with MT and 19.2kmpl with the AMT unit, as per the Hyundai claims. Its CNG version is high on mileage, offering 27.10km/kg.

Maruti Fronx has two engine options- 1.0L Boosterjet turbo petrol and 1.2L NA unit, delivering 100bhp and 90bhp, respectively. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. The CNG kit is being offered with 1.2-litre engine, producing 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm.