This Car Worth Rs 9.49 Lakh Becomes Fastest Indian Hatchback, Check Features & Specs

The Tata Altroz Racer secured its place in the history books by becoming the fastest Indian hatchback, clocking a lap time of 2 minutes and 21.74 seconds. It was achieved at the CoASTT Racing Track in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, with India's premier racer, Narain Karthikeyan, behind the wheel. This record-setting performance has been officially recognized by the India Book of Records, marking a significant milestone for Tata Motors.

Notably, Tata Motors launched the sporty version of its premium hatchback Altroz Racer on June 7 at a starting introductory price of Rs 9.49 lakhs.

Prior to this official title, the Altroz series was celebrated for several firsts in the Indian market. These included being the first Indian hatchback with ventilated seats, the first with a 360-degree camera, and the only sporty hatchback in India to earn a 5-star crash rating. These recognitions, while unofficial and driven by enthusiasts, underscore the innovative strides made by Tata Motors.

The Fastest Indian Hatchback

The title of 'Fastest Indian Hatchback' was awarded to the Tata Altroz Racer by the India Book of Records on June 12, 2024. The certification, signed by Chief Editor Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, acknowledges the Altroz Racer's superior performance. In a time attack event at the CoASTT Racing Track, the Altroz Racer outperformed its rivals, the Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo, securing the fastest lap time.

Performance

The Altroz Racer features a more powerful i-Turbo+ powertrain, delivering 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox—an Altroz first. To enhance its sporty credentials, Tata Motors has made significant modifications under the hood. Tata has fine-tuned the Altroz Racer’s suspension, optimizing compression and rebound settings to provide a sportier driving experience on the track, while maintaining comfort for regular road use. The car also features a new hydraulic clutch pedal, ensuring ease of use in both racing and urban driving conditions.