This SUV Tops Bharat NCAP Safety Crash Tests - Check Out Ratings

Tata Nexon Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings: The Tata Nexon has earned a 5-star safety rating for both, the Adult and Child Occupant Protection categories in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV was expected to perform well in the Bharat NCAP tests, as it was the first Indian car to get a 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. The variant tested was the Nexon Fearless diesel AMT.

This puts the Nexon internal combustion engine model in Tata Motors' 5-star safety club, joining models like the Harrier, Safari, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Curvv, and Curvv EV. It scored 29.41 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 43.83 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

For adult occupant protection, the Nexon received 14.65 out of 16 points in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test and 14.76 out of 16 points in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The results were rated as good and adequate.

The Nexon earned 43.83 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. The compact SUV got 22.83 out of 24 points in the Dynamic score, 12 out of 12 points in CRS installation score, and 9 out of 13 points in the vehicle assessment score.

The Nexon is the only car in India available with petrol, diesel, electric, and CNG options. Its CNG version was recently launched, priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while the petrol and diesel variants start at Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

