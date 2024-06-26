Upcoming Tata Nexon Rival SUVs: Tata Nexon has been the front-runner in the subcompact SUV segment for several months, outperforming rivals such as Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and others. To challenge Tata Nexon's dominance, manufacturers like Hyundai, Skoda, and Nissan are planning to update their current models available in the segment alone with the launch of entirely new products. Let’s take a look at three upcoming SUVs to up against the Tata Nexon.

NEW-GEN HYUNDAI VENUE

Hyundai Venue is set to undergo a generational change in early 2025. While engine options are likely to remain intact, it is expected to receive major upgrades inside and out. The 2025 Venue will be Hyundai's first model to roll out from its Talegaon manufacturing plant with an anticipated production of nearly 1,50,000 units annually.

The outgoing Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options- 1.2L petrol (83bhp), 1.0L turbo petrol (120bhp) and 1.5 diesel engine (100bhp) unit.

NEW SKODA SUBCOMPACT SUV

Aiming to tap the subcompact SUV space, Skoda is planning to introduce a new model that is currently in its initial testing phase. It is scheduled to hit the roads in March 2025. The model is expected to underpin the Volkswagen Group’s MQB AO IN platform, with a wheelbase of 2,566mm.

Under the hood, it could get a 1.0L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine (115 bhp and 178 Nm) with options for a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. There could also be a performance-oriented variant with a 1.5L TSI engine.

NISSAN MAGNITE FACELIFT

The Nissan Magnite's first mid-life update is due at the end of this year. It’s likely to come with minor cosmetic changes and feature upgrades. On the exterior, it could get slightly revised front and rear bumpers, new headlamps and taillamps, along with newly-designed alloy wheels.

To make it more competitive in the segment, Nissan might introduce new features to this SUV, such as an auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, and an electric sunroof, along with standard six airbags. However, no changes are expected to its powertrain.