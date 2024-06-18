Top 25 Cars: Swift, Punch, Dzire Lead The Pack, Check Full List

Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In May: India is one of the world's largest car markets, led primarily by Maruti Suzuki. In May 2024, Maruti dominated the list of the top 25 best-selling cars with the highest number of models from the brand. It contributed 10 cars to the list, followed by Hyundai and Mahindra with 4 each, 3 from Tata and Kia and 1 from Toyota.

Top-25 Best Selling Cars (May 2024)

1 Maruti Swift- 19,393 Units, 12% YoY Growth

2 Tata Punch- 18,949 Units, 70% YoY Growth

3 Maruti Dzire- 16,061 Units, 42% YoY Growth

4 Hyundai Creta- 14,662 Units, 1% YoY Growth

5 Maruti Wagon R- 14,492 Units, -11% YoY Growth

6 Maruti Brezza- 14,186 Units, 6% YoY Growth

7 Maruti Ertiga- 13,893 Units, 32% YoY Growth

8 Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic- 13,717 Units, 47% YoY Growth

9 Maruti Baleno- 12,842 Units, -31% YoY Growth

10 Maruti Fronx- 12,681 Units, 29% YoY Growth

11 Tata Nexon- 11,457 Units, -21% YoY Growth

12 Maruti Eeco- 10,960 Units, -14% YoY Growth

13 Mahindra XUV 3XO- 10,000 Units, 95% YoY Growth

14 Maruti Grand Vitara- 9,736 Units, 10% YoY Growth

15 Hyundai Venue- 9,327 Units, -9% YoY Growth

16 Toyota Innova Crysta + HyCross- 8,548 Units, 10% YoY Growth

17 Mahindra Bolero- 8,026 Units, -2% YoY Growth

18 Hyundai Exter- 7,697 Units

19 Maruti Alto- 7,675 Units, -18% YoY Growth

20 Kia Sonet- 7,433 Units, -10% YoY Growth

21 Kia Seltos- 6,736 Units, 66% YoY Growth

22 Tata Tiago- 5,927 Units, -27% YoY Growth

23 Mahindra Thar- 5,750 Units, 34% YoY Growth

24 Hyundai Grand i10- 5,328 Units, -17% YoY Growth

25 Kia Carens- 5,316 Units, -17% YoY Growth

The Maruti Swift topped the chart with 19,393 units sold in May 2024, followed by Tata Punch with 18,949 units. However, in April 2024 Tata Punch was the best-selling car.