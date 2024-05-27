Top-5 Hybrid Cars In India, These 2 Offers 28 kmpl Mileage

India's Top-5 Hybrid Cars: The Indian government is pushing electric cars as greener alternatives to ICE vehicles. However hybrid vehicles have emerged as a more practical option. In recent years, the Indian automobile industry has witnessed the arrival of numerous hybrid vehicles. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor are leading the hybrid car market with Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Grand Vitara, Invicto, and Camry.

TOP-SELLING HYBRID CARS IN INDIA (Q1, 2024)

-- Toyota Innova Hycross- 14,442 Units

-- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder- 9,370 Units

-- Maruti Grand Vitara- 2,232 Units

-- Maruti Invicto- 1,210 Units

-- Camry- 754 Units

In Q1 2024 (January – March), 28,482 hybrid cars were sold nationwide. With 14,442 units sold in Q1, the Toyota Innova Hycross secured the top spot on the hybrid car sales chart, followed by the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with 9,370 units. Despite being a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Hyryder managed to outsell the Grand Vitara, pushing it to the third position."

From January to March 2024, a total of 2,232 units of the strong hybrid Maruti Grand Vitara were sold. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto (re-badged Innova Hycross) stood at number four with sales of 1,210 units. The fifth spot was secured by the Toyota Camry, registering total sales of 754 units. Among all these, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara offer a mileage of 28 kmpl.