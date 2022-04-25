हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Co join hands with PETRONAS to form India's first factory racing team

PETRONAS will provide its high-performance engine oil for the team’s road racing, supercross and rally formats of racing.

TVS Motor Co join hands with PETRONAS to form India&#039;s first factory racing team
Image for representation

Homegrown TVS Motor Company has partnered with Malaysia's PETRONAS, a renowned oil and gas company to form India’s first factory racing team. The two- and three-wheeler maker known for their racing program TVS Racing will rebrand its team as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team.

This is for the first time an Indian company will form a factory racing team and the partnership is expected to boost the popularity of racing in India. The PETRONAS TVS Racing Team will get a new livery from this season.

Apart from the livery, PETRONAS will also provide its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta, for the team’s road racing, supercross and rally formats of racing in events such as the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, Indian National Supercross Championship, and Indian National Rally Championship.

"We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing as they come with many progressive tech solutions backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident their global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing's four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights,” said KN Radhakrishnan, chief executive of TVS Motor Company.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki to focus on CNG-Hybrids, SUVs to regain 50 percent market share

Ever since TVS has started its Racing program, they have leveraged the technology to develop company’s TVS Apache series of motorcycles and also TVS NTORQ 125 scooter.

Executive vice president and chief executive of Downstream PETRONAS Datuk Sazali Hamzah said that the deal with TVS “seals a stronger partnership with one of India's most respected OEM (original equipment maker)”.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TVS Motor CompanyPetronasTVS racingPETRONAS TVS Racing Team
Next
Story

Manali-Leh highway reopens after remaining closed for 5 months

Must Watch

PT23M37S

Attack on Kirit Somaiya: BJP leaders meet Nityanand Rai