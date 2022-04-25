Homegrown TVS Motor Company has partnered with Malaysia's PETRONAS, a renowned oil and gas company to form India’s first factory racing team. The two- and three-wheeler maker known for their racing program TVS Racing will rebrand its team as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team.

This is for the first time an Indian company will form a factory racing team and the partnership is expected to boost the popularity of racing in India. The PETRONAS TVS Racing Team will get a new livery from this season.

Apart from the livery, PETRONAS will also provide its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta, for the team’s road racing, supercross and rally formats of racing in events such as the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, Indian National Supercross Championship, and Indian National Rally Championship.

"We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing as they come with many progressive tech solutions backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident their global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing's four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights,” said KN Radhakrishnan, chief executive of TVS Motor Company.

Ever since TVS has started its Racing program, they have leveraged the technology to develop company’s TVS Apache series of motorcycles and also TVS NTORQ 125 scooter.

Executive vice president and chief executive of Downstream PETRONAS Datuk Sazali Hamzah said that the deal with TVS “seals a stronger partnership with one of India's most respected OEM (original equipment maker)”.

