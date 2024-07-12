Two-Wheeler Sales Soar By 21.3%; Passenger Vehicles Up 3%

Automobile Sales In June 2024: The two-wheeler sales in India in June registered a growth of 21.3 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), highlights the sales data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday. The data highlighted that in June the total sales of the two wheelers were recorded at 16,14,154 units which is a 21.3 percent increase from 13,30,826 units sold in June 2023.

The sales of the scooters also surged to a record 42 percent Y-o-Y in June to 5.4 lakhs, last year in June it was at 3.8 lakhs. The sales of Bikes also registered two-fold growth with sales increased by 11 percent in June to 10.3 lakhs as compared to 9.1 lakh last year during the same period.

The passenger vehicle sales also registered a growth of 3 percent Y-o-Y in June. The total passenger vehicle sales during June stands at 3,37,757 units, it was 3,27,788 units during June 2023.

The sales of three-wheelers surged twofold by an increase of 12.3 percent, according to the data total 59,544 units of three-wheelers were sold in June 2024 as against 53, 025 units sold in June 2023.

The sales data for June demonstrates a positive outlook for the Indian automobile industry. The substantial growth in two-wheeler sales, along with the steady increase in passenger and three-wheeler sales, reflects a resilient and expanding automobile market in India.

Earlier in May, the sales of passenger cars dropped by over 11 percent, according to the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The domestic sales of passenger cars also slipped 11 percent from 1,20,364 units in May 2023 to 1,06,952 units in May 2024.

The auto companies also reduced the production of passenger cars by 13 percent, from 1,63,619 units in May 2023 to 1,42,367 units in 2024. The export of passenger cars too saw a drop of about 20 percent from 35,806 units in May 2023 to 28,802 units in May 2024.

However, the sales number of June showed positive signs of growth in the automobile industry.