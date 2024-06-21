Upcoming Luxury 7-Seater SUVs/MPVs This Year; Check Full List

Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs/MPVs In 2024: The full-size, three-row, 7-seater SUVs/MPVs are quite popular in India. However, sales numbers are low but this segment is inspiring and pulls attention. Well, if you’re looking to bring one such vehicle home, four new products are coming this year (2024).

NISSAN X-TRAIL

The Japanese automaker is preparing to bring a full-size, 7-seater SUV called the X-Trail, which is expected to hit the market in the coming months via CBU route and be made available in limited numbers. It could get a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 204bhp and 305Nm of torque, mated with a CVT gearbox.

MG GLOSTER FACELIFT

Launched in 2020, the MG Gloster is now ready for a mid-life update, likely to be scheduled for the upcoming festive season. Minimal changes are expected to its design and interior, along with the revised front fascia that could get a large hexagonal grille with red highlights and a new split headlamp setup. No changes are likely to be made to the powertrain.

KIA EV9

Already available in the global market, the KIA EV9 is likely to hit the Indian roads around the end of this year. It is expected to get two powertrain options- a 76.1kWh battery pack with single-motor (RWD) and a 99.8kWh battery pack with dual-motor (RWD), offering claimed range of 358km and 541km, respectively.

NEW-GEN KIA CARNIVAL

Another model from Kia could be the new-generation Kia Carnival, which is reported to launch by September or October 2024. It is expected to be powered by the 2.2L, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine, paired with an automatic gearbox. Compared to its predecessor, the length of the vehicle is likely to grow while width and height will remain unchanged.

(Source- Media Reports)