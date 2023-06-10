Upcoming SUVs Launching In India Under Rs 20 Lakh: Honda Elevate And More

The SUVs in the Indian market are gaining increasing attention from Indian consumers. The reason we say this is because the number of SUVs in the list of the top 10 best-selling cars in India in monthly sales keeps on increasing. To cater to this demand and simultaneously benefit from it, OEMs in India are constantly working towards launching new models with attractive propositions. These new models mostly target the mid-size and compact SUV segments at a reasonable price. So keeping the segment in mind, here we have listed the upcoming SUVs in India launching with a price tag under Rs 20 lakh.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate made its global debut in India. The new SUV opens the doors of a new SUV-first plan of the Japanese automaker in India. Furthermore, the new model will be the first of 4 more SUVs the company plans on launching in the domestic market. The company plans to launch the new SUV soon with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, with the options of a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

Also read: Bollywood Couple Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Buy New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Worth Rs 75 Lakh

Honda Elevate EV

While unveiling the Elevate SUV, the Japanese automaker also promised to launch an all-electric version of the car in the Indian market. The OEM announced that the new electric SUV will be launched in the Indian market within 3 years. However, they refrained from revealing any further details about the EV.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta SUV awaits a facelift in the face of increasing competition. The South Korean automaker plans to launch the SUV with fresh styling and a few mechanical changes to deal with the new contenders entering the mid-size SUV market. If rumors are to be believed, the automaker might even bring an N-Line version of the mid-size SUV to India.

Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs of the South Korean automaker in India. However, the SUV hasn't received any major updates in a while. Changing that, the automaker plans on launching a new facelift version of the SUV. This new version is expected to have styling and mechanical changes. Furthermore, the feature list of the car might get refreshed.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Indians recently witnessed the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version. The launch of the lifestyle off-roader can increase problems for the ongoing 3-door version of the Mahindra Thar. To resolve the issue, the Indian automaker has been working on a 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar to be launched in India soon. The car can expect to have a longer wheelbase updated feature list with the same engines as in the ongoing SUV.