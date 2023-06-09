Bollywood Couple Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Buy New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Worth Rs 75 Lakh

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan have bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). With this purchase, the couple has joined the likes of Rohit Roy Bose, Sonali Bendre, Mahi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, and Ananya Pandey. The luxury sedan is one of the popular choices among celebrities because of its luxurious features. Furthermore, the limousine offers the classy looks of a luxury car manufacturer with the mechanical superiority of German engineering.

The pictures of the actors with their new car were shared on Instagram by Autohangar. Aditya Seal, known for his roles in movies like Student Of The Year 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, and others, seems to have chosen the Polar White colour of the car. Besides, the sedan is available in multiple colour options, including DesignoHyacinth Red, Obsidian Black, High Tech Silver, Selenite Grey, and Mojave Silver. It is to be noted that the car is available in E 200, E 220d, and E350d trims; we are not sure which variant the celebrity couple chose.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Buys New Mercedes-Benz GLS Luxury SUV Worth Rs 1.29 Crore

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan offer features like a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and two instrument panels are features of the new E-Class. The vehicle also has a more modern MBUX system. The vehicle's voice control system will be engaged when you say "Hey Mercedes," among other smart features.

The sedan offers a dynamic system for different driving and setting modes, air suspension for better ground clearance, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, rear electrically adjustable memory seats, and electronically adjustable front seats. Additionally, it incorporates wireless charging pads and a Burmaster sound system.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's get three engine options, among which there are two diesel engines and one petrol engine. Among these, the E 200 gets a petrol engine while the E 350d and E 220d variants have a diesel engine.