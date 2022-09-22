Volkswagen Virtus GT race car breaks cover with sporty looks, to replace Vento

Volkswagen, as a brand, has a reputation in Indian motorsports for producing race cars like Vento and Polo. The German brand has produced the all-new Virtus GT Touring to carry the same legacy forward. The sedan, like the Vento, is based on the stock version of the Virtus mid-size sedan launched in 2022. The new model was launched in India as part of the plan to upgrade the company's lineup in the market. Now, the Volkswagen Vitus GT will have the same goal in motorsport.

The Volkswagen Virtus GT gets visual and mechanical changes in the sedan, which makes it look sportier and visually appealing from a motorsport perspective. Volkswagen Motorsports has been preparing the Virtus GT race car, which it announced on its Instagram account. The car in the photos is painted in the same Cherry Red as the stock Virtus GT. This car, on the other hand, receives a slew of body decals as well as Volkswagen Motorsport lettering and graphics on the C-pillars, rear door panels, and boot lid.

To add to the racing proficiency of the Volkswagen Virtus GT, the sedan has been lowered. Moreover, the sedan also gets alloy wheels with a sportier look and lower profile tyres. Another thing that grabs attention is the dual exhausts on the side of the car instead of the rear end. This being said, the details of the exteriors have only been revealed. The details of the interiors, as well as the sedan, remain a secret.

The new Volkswagen Virtus GT race car will be powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine found in the standard Virtus GT. However, the engine here has been tuned to deliver higher power and torque outputs. The engine now has a maximum power output of 215 PS and a maximum torque output of 300 Nm, which is approximately 65 PS and 50 Nm more than the stock version. It also gets a 6-speed sequential manual transmission instead of the stock Virtus GT's 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.