Compact SUV discounts in India: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet & more

The sub-4m compact SUV segment is one of the largest ones in our market, and it has the most number of contenders as well. The compact SUV space gets products from roughly all manufacturers. Talking of recent entries, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai Venue facelift have made their way to the market lately. A couple of models are ready to receive mid-cycle updates as well. However, here we will discuss discounts that are available on various sub-4m compact SUV models in the month of September this year. Well, read on to find out - how much you can save by buying your favourite compact SUV this month.

Sub-4m compact SUV discounts - September 2021

Starting with the Tata Nexon, there’s no discount applicable on the petrol variants, but the diesel trims are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000. Next up on the list is the Renault Kiger that is available with a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000 and a 10 per cent discount on Ease Care Service Plan.

The Honda WR-V, on the other hand, can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The Mahindra XUV3000 also gets discounts of up to Rs 62,000, comprising Rs 23,000 upfront cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange benefit, Rs 4,000 corporate bonus, and some free-of-cost accessories. Soon, the Mahindra XUV300 will receive some updates in terms of features, and design, along with the new Twin Peaks logo.

Sadly, high-selling models like the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue facelift, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite are not available with benefits/discounts whatsoever. Also, the waiting period on these models is relatively higher, and it goes up to 6 months for select trims.