Want To Modify Your Car? You Might End Up In Jail! Check Illegal Modifications In India

Automotive enthusiasts in India often have a strong desire to customize their cars, making them unique and reflective of their personal style. These modifications can range from aesthetic changes to performance enhancements. However, not all modifications are permitted under Indian law. It’s important to understand what is legal and what is not otherwise you might end up either in jail or paying hefty fines.

Illegal Car Modifications in India

Certain modifications are illegal in India due to safety and regulatory concerns. Check out illegal car modifications in India.



Tinted Windows: The law requires that the front and rear windows of any car must allow at least 70% visible light transmission, and side windows must allow at least 50%. Dark-tinted windows that do not meet these requirements are illegal.

Bull Bars: Bull bars can compromise the car’s structural integrity and pose a safety threat to both pedestrians and occupants. They can interfere with the proper deployment of airbags during a crash. Therefore, installing bull bars is illegal.

Fancy Number Plates: Using fancy number plates is illegal. All vehicles must have high-security number plates with 3D hallmarked IND lettering.

Changing Body Type: Modifying the structural body type of a car, such as converting a sedan into a limousine or making it a convertible, is strictly prohibited. Such changes can weaken the chassis and compromise safety. If you're considering customizing your vehicle by altering its structure, be aware that this could lead to significant trouble. You may face a steep fine of up to Rs. 5,000 for each modification or even up to six months in jail. According to a 2019 Supreme Court ruling, modifying or altering a vehicle to deviate from the manufacturer's specifications is illegal. Therefore, tampering with the structural features of your vehicle is prohibited.

Engine Swapping: Swapping the engine of a car is illegal unless it is approved by the RTO. The registration certificate must always match the chassis and engine number of the vehicle.