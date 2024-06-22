What Is FTI-TTP? Delhi Airport Becomes First In India To Launch This Programme

Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme: Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi became the first airport in the country to introduce the government's pioneering 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP)' for Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the programme on Saturday by unveiling dedicated counters at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport for Trusted Traveller Programme beneficiaries.

What Is FTI-TTP?

The Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) is a visionary initiative by the Government of India, designed to provide Indian nationals and OCI cardholders with a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for all.

How To Join The Programme?

To join the programme, eligible individuals must apply online. The registration process for FTI-TTP may take up to one month. Applicants must ensure their passport has at least six months of validity at the time of application. Membership in the programme will be co-terminus with passport validity.

The application process requires applicants to submit their biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form. Registration under FTI-TTP will be completed after necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility.

The Objective

This first-of-its-kind facility in India aims to significantly reduce congestion at airports by offering expedited emigration/immigration clearance for pre-verified travellers, both arriving and departing.

Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 is equipped with eight electronic gates - four for arrivals and four for departures--to facilitate a seamless experience for programme participants. The number of counters may increase based on demand.

Similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Trusted Traveller Programme allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to benefit from expedited immigration and security clearance upon arrival.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Immigration, has developed the roadmap for the FTI-Trusted Traveller Programme.