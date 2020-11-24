2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched the new Innova Crysta facelift in a bold design, loaded with a host of features and a savvy new connected infotainment system.

The new Innova Crysta is available in GX, VX & ZX grades and will come at price range of Rs 16.26 lakh to Rs 24.33 lakh (Ex-showroom). The company said that prices are same across the country except Kerala.

The new Innova is equipped with features such as a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome ornamentation that smoothly merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a contemporary look. The MPV features seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill Start Assist.

The interiors get a fresh look with the option of new upholstery colour of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. A new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova. Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location and many more as optional accessories in the new Innova Crysta.

· Availability of new exterior colour - Sparkling Black Crystal Shine

· Bold Trapezoidal Piano Black Grille with Chrome Surround

· Sharper Front Bumper Design

· New Diamond-Cut alloy wheel designs

· Front clearance sonar (with MID Indication) for improved safety

· New luxurious interior color of Camel Tan for upholstery (ZX grade only)

· All-new Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivaled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, made it a winner. Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. We are confident that the customers will look forward to the latest avatar of the iconic Innova. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivaled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs.