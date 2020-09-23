Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV launched in India– Price, specs, offers and more

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV has been priced between Rs 8.40 lakh for the base variant and Rs 11.30 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top trim. Dual Tone, available only in the premium variant of both MT & AT options, are priced at Rs 9.98 lakh and Rs 11.55 lakh respectively.

The all-new Urban Cruiser will feature the new powerful K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine and will be available in a choice of Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT) with a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively.

Live TV

The compact SUV offers Dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, Advanced Body Structure, Electrochromic IRVM, Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio and ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System.

All AT variants equipped with Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) comprising Torque Assist Function, Idle Start Stop Function, Brake Energy Regeneration Function for enhanced fuel efficiency

The Urban Cruiser boasts of distinct and dynamic Two-Slat Wedge Cut Front Grille with Chrome Surrounds & Grey Finish with trapezoidal bold fog area and R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels for a wide and strong SUV presence. An LED light package comprising dual-chamber LED Projector Headlamps with dual-function LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) cum indicators, LED Fog Lamps, LED Rear Split Type Tail Lamps and LED High-mounted Stop Lamp to provide great looks and safer drive

It has alluring and plush dual-tone Dark Brown Premium Interiors, ergonomically laid out and wide spacious cabin for added comfort. The SUV features complete entertainment and connected experience with Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation and reverse parking camera

It is equipped with Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control and Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) to add to amazing comfort and convenience. In addition to top-end features, smart entry with an engine push start and stop button and Auto AC are standard features across all variants.

All-new Urban Cruiser available in exclusive to Toyota mono-tone colour of Rustic Brown and special dual-tone colours - Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black Roof and Groovy Orange with Sunny White Roof. It is also available in a range of other eye-catching mono-tone colours - Suave Silver, Groovy Orange, Iconic Grey, Spunky Blue and Sunny White and exciting dual-tone Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black Roof.

The Urban Cruiser is backed by a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km, whichever comes earlier.